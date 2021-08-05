Left Menu

HP MLA bats for cash award to hockey team member from state

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 05-08-2021 17:30 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 17:22 IST
Dalhousie MLA Asha Kumari on Thursday asked Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur to announce a cash award for Varun Kumar, a resident of her constituency and member of the Indian men's hockey team that won a bronze in the Tokyo Olympics.

Informing the state Assembly that Kumar is a resident of Chamba in Dalhousie, the legislator said the move will encourage the youth of the hill state to take up sports as a career option.

The Indian men's hockey team rewrote history as it claimed an Olympic medal after 41 years, beating a plucky Germany 5-4 to claim the bronze in an edge-of-the-seat play-off match of the ongoing Games this morning.

In his response, Thakur said a cash award would be announced for the hockey player soon as per the rules and policies of the state.

Nadaun Congress MLA Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu then urged the CM to announce a cash award of Rs 1 crore or close to it to encourage the youth of the state to become sportspersons.

