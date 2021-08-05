PM congratulates wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya for winning silver at Tokyo Olympics

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has congratulated Ravi Kumar Dahiya for winning the Silver Medal in Wrestling at Tokyo Olympics 2020 and called him a remarkable wrestler.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

"Ravi Kumar Dahiya is a remarkable wrestler! His fighting spirit and tenacity are outstanding. Congratulations to him for winning the Silver Medal at #Tokyo2020. India takes great pride in his accomplishments."

(With Inputs from PIB)