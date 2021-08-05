PM congratulates wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya for winning silver at Tokyo Olympics
"Ravi Kumar Dahiya is a remarkable wrestler! His fighting spirit and tenacity are outstanding. Congratulations to him for winning the Silver Medal at #Tokyo2020. India takes great pride in his accomplishments."
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2021 17:23 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 17:23 IST
- Country:
- India
The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has congratulated Ravi Kumar Dahiya for winning the Silver Medal in Wrestling at Tokyo Olympics 2020 and called him a remarkable wrestler.
In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;
(With Inputs from PIB)
