PM congratulates wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya for winning silver at Tokyo Olympics

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2021 17:23 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 17:23 IST
"Ravi Kumar Dahiya is a remarkable wrestler! His fighting spirit and tenacity are outstanding. Congratulations to him for winning the Silver Medal at #Tokyo2020. India takes great pride in his accomplishments."
  • Country:
  • India

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has congratulated Ravi Kumar Dahiya for winning the Silver Medal in Wrestling at Tokyo Olympics 2020 and called him a remarkable wrestler.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

"Ravi Kumar Dahiya is a remarkable wrestler! His fighting spirit and tenacity are outstanding. Congratulations to him for winning the Silver Medal at #Tokyo2020. India takes great pride in his accomplishments."

(With Inputs from PIB)

