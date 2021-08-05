Olympics-Athletics-American Nageotte wins women's pole vault gold in Tokyo

American Katie Nageotte overcame a nervous start to win the women's pole vault gold at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.

The 30-year-old arrived in Tokyo in red-hot form with two world-leading marks of 4.95 metres and 4.93, but she needed a third and final attempt to clear the opening height that was set at 4.50 for the final at the Olympic Stadium. Nageotte's clearance of 4.90 was enough for the night, as Anzhelika Sidorova and Britain's Holly Bradshaw finished at 4.85.

World champion Sidorova, representing the Russian Olympic Committee, cleared her first four vaults on the first attempt which helped her take the silver ahead of Bradshaw.

