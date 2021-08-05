Left Menu

India proud of Ravi Dahiya for winning silver at Tokyo Olympics: President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday said that India is proud of Ravi Dahiya for winning silver in wrestling at the Tokyo Olympics and congratulated him for his exemplary win.Dahiya on Thursday became the second Indian wrestler to win a silver medal at the Olympic Games after he lost the mens freestyle 57kg title clash 4-7 to reigning world champion Zavur Uguev.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 17:42 IST
India proud of Ravi Dahiya for winning silver at Tokyo Olympics: President Kovind
President Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday said that India is proud of Ravi Dahiya for winning silver in wrestling at the Tokyo Olympics and congratulated him for his exemplary win.

Dahiya on Thursday became the second Indian wrestler to win a silver medal at the Olympic Games after he lost the men's freestyle 57kg title clash 4-7 to reigning world champion Zavur Uguev. ''India is proud of Ravi Dahiya for winning the wrestling Silver at #Tokyo2020. You came back into bouts from very difficult situations and won them. Like a true champion, you demonstrated your inner strength too. Congratulations for the exemplary wins & bringing glory to India,'' Kovind tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global
2
Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

 Global
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021