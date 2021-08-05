Left Menu

PM hails wrestler Ravi Dahiya for winning silver medal at Olympics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed wrestler Ravi Dahiya for winning a silver medal at the Olympic Games and said his fighting spirit and tenacity are outstanding.Dahiya became only the second Indian wrestler to win a silver medal at the Olympic Games after he lost the mens freestyle 57kg title clash 4-7 to reigning world champion Zavur Uguev in Tokyo.Ravi Kumar Dahiya is a remarkable wrestler

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 17:44 IST
PM hails wrestler Ravi Dahiya for winning silver medal at Olympics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed wrestler Ravi Dahiya for winning a silver medal at the Olympic Games and said his fighting spirit and tenacity are outstanding.

Dahiya became only the second Indian wrestler to win a silver medal at the Olympic Games after he lost the men's freestyle 57kg title clash 4-7 to reigning world champion Zavur Uguev in Tokyo.

''Ravi Kumar Dahiya is a remarkable wrestler! His fighting spirit and tenacity are outstanding. Congratulations to him for winning the Silver Medal at #Tokyo2020,'' Modi tweeted.

India takes great pride in its accomplishments, he said.

Modi also lauded the efforts of wrestler Deepak Punia who came agonizingly close to winning a bronze medal on his Olympic debut but conceded a take-down in the last 10 seconds of the 86kg play-off against San Marino's Myles Nazem Amine to miss out on achieving the feat.

''Deepak Punia lost the Bronze narrowly but he has won our hearts. He is a powerhouse of grit and talent. My best wishes to Deepak for his future endeavors,'' Modi tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global
2
Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

 Global
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021