PM hails wrestler Ravi Dahiya for winning silver medal at Olympics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed wrestler Ravi Dahiya for winning a silver medal at the Olympic Games and said his fighting spirit and tenacity are outstanding.
Dahiya became only the second Indian wrestler to win a silver medal at the Olympic Games after he lost the men's freestyle 57kg title clash 4-7 to reigning world champion Zavur Uguev in Tokyo.
''Ravi Kumar Dahiya is a remarkable wrestler! His fighting spirit and tenacity are outstanding. Congratulations to him for winning the Silver Medal at #Tokyo2020,'' Modi tweeted.
India takes great pride in its accomplishments, he said.
Modi also lauded the efforts of wrestler Deepak Punia who came agonizingly close to winning a bronze medal on his Olympic debut but conceded a take-down in the last 10 seconds of the 86kg play-off against San Marino's Myles Nazem Amine to miss out on achieving the feat.
''Deepak Punia lost the Bronze narrowly but he has won our hearts. He is a powerhouse of grit and talent. My best wishes to Deepak for his future endeavors,'' Modi tweeted.
