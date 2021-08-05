Left Menu

Cricket-England's Archer ruled out for rest of 2021 due to injury

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-08-2021 17:45 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 17:45 IST
England fast bowler Jofra Archer has been ruled out for the rest of the year with a recurrence of a stress fracture in his right elbow, the country's cricket board (ECB) said on Thursday. "The England and Wales Cricket Board can confirm that England fast bowler Jofra Archer underwent further scans on his injured right elbow last week," the ECB said in a statement https://www.ecb.co.uk/england/men/news/2207138/jofra-archer-ruled-out-for-the-rest-of-the-year.

"The scans revealed that he has suffered a recurrence of a stress fracture of his right elbow." Archer will miss the Twenty20 World Cup and the Ashes series against Australia.

