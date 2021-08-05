Left Menu

Olympics-Athletics-Impressive Gardiner takes 400m gold

Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Steven Gardiner of the Bahamas won gold in the men's 400 metres at the Olympic Stadium on Thursday, running a finely balanced race to shut out the Americans once again in an event they once dominated.

Anthony Zambrano of Colombia, the silver medallist at the 2019 world championships in Doha and third-fastest this year, took the silver. Kirani James of Grenada, the 2012 gold medallist and the silver medallist five years ago in Rio, grabbed bronze.

American Michael Cherry, who ran a personal best, finished a disappointing fourth ahead of his compatriot Michael Norman to continue the country's poor run on the men's side of the track events.

