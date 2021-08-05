Left Menu

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 05-08-2021 18:33 IST
Olympic sprinter says she is worried about her parents in Belarus
Olympic sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya said on Thursday she was worried about her parents in Belarus, that she hoped they were safe and that her husband was driving to Poland to join her.

Tsimanouskaya, who decided to defect as she was being driven to a Tokyo airport, said that she hoped she could stay in Poland and continue her sports career and that her husband would be able to find a job there.

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

