Ravi Dahiya source of inspiration for many to take sports as career: Anurag Thakur

Anurag Thakur, the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, on Thursday, congratulated grappler Ravi Dahiya for winning a silver medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2021 18:08 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 18:08 IST
Anurag Thakur, Sports Minister . Image Credit: ANI
Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports on Thursday congratulated grappler Ravi Dahiya for winning a silver medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. Ravi Dahiya on Thursday settled for silver after going down against Russian Olympic Committee's (ROC) Zavur Uguev in the men's 57 kg freestyle category at the Tokyo Olympics.

"I would like to congratulate Ravi Dahiya. It was his spirited performance that helped us reach this platform and win a silver medal. He is a source of inspiration for many who would like to take up sports as a career," Thakur told ANI. On the other hand, Deepika Punia missed out on the bronze medal in the men's freestyle 86kg category at the Tokyo Olympics after suffering a defeat at the hands of Myles Amine of San Marino here at the Makuhari Messe Hall A Mat B on Thursday.

Punia suffered a 2-4 defeat on the basis of points in the bronze medal match. "Deepak Punia's match was also quite close. But winning or losing is a part of the game. I think they (athletes and players) have given their best and have won laurels for India. I am sure in the pending events, most of our athletes will do well," said Thakur. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

