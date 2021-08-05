Tokyo Olympics, Day 13: Indian men's hockey team steal show, Ravi Dahiya takes silver (Review)

The Indian men's hockey team played with all their heart to bring the entire nation joy on a memorable Thursday as they scripted history with a fantastic 5-4 win against Germany in the Bronze medal play-off match on day thirteen of the Tokyo Olympics. This victory ended India's 41-year medal drought at the Olympic Games and scripted the country's resurgence in global hockey.

It was Simranjeet Singh (17', 34'), Hardik Singh (27'), Harmanpreet Singh (29'), Rupinder Pal Singh (31') who scored while PR Sreejesh came up with some outstanding saves in the dying seconds of a historic win at the Tokyo Olympics. Meanwhile, wrestler Ravi Dahiya settled for silver after going down against the Russian Olympic Committee's (ROC) Zavur Uguev in the men's 57 kg freestyle category at the Tokyo Olympics.

Uguev dominated the match and didn't give any chance to the Indian grappler to come out with flying colours as India lost the chance to win its first gold medal in wrestling. There were some heartbreaks also on day thirteen as grappler Vinesh Phogat's hopes of winning a bronze medal were dashed.

Vinesh's quarter-final opponent Vanesa Kaladzinskaya of Belarus lost in the semi-final of the Tokyo Olympics and as a result of this loss, the Indian wrestler hopes of winning bronze through repechage was dashed. Also, wrestler Anshu Malik bowed out of Tokyo 2020 after losing to Russian Olympic Committee's Valeria Koblova in the Women's freestyle 57 kg repechage.

In the afternoon, grappler Deepak Punia was not able to win a bronze medal in the men's freestyle 86kg category at the multi-sporting event after suffering a defeat at the hands of Myles Amine of San Marino. KT Irfan, Sandeep Kumar, and Rahul also had a disappointing show in the men's 20m race walk. They were not able to finish even in the top ten in their respective events.

Sandeep finished at the 23rd spot while Rahul and Irfan finished at the 47th and 52nd spots respectively. Meanwhile, golfer Aditi Ashok has finished her round 2 outing at the Tokyo Olympics and remains among the top golfers in contention with a total of 133 (-9).

The 23-year-old Aditi fired a stellar 66 in the second round played under hot and humid conditions to tie on second with the Danish duo of Nanna Koerstz Madsen (64) and Emily Kristine Pedersen (63) - sharing second place on 9-under. Another Indian Diksha Dagar is tied on 53 with a total of 148 (+6). In the second hole of the day, Diksha sank a double bogey which instantly landed her outside top-40 in the 60-players field. (ANI)

