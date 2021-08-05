Left Menu

PM hails wrestler Ravi Dahiya for winning silver medal at Olympics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed wrestler Ravi Dahiya for winning a silver medal at the Olympic Games and said his fighting spirit and tenacity are outstanding.Dahiya became only the second Indian wrestler to win a silver medal at the Olympic Games after he lost the mens freestyle 57kg title clash 4-7 to reigning world champion Zavur Uguev in Tokyo.Ravi Kumar Dahiya is a remarkable wrestler

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 18:27 IST
PM hails wrestler Ravi Dahiya for winning silver medal at Olympics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed wrestler Ravi Dahiya for winning a silver medal at the Olympic Games and said his fighting spirit and tenacity are outstanding.

Dahiya became only the second Indian wrestler to win a silver medal at the Olympic Games after he lost the men's freestyle 57kg title clash 4-7 to reigning world champion Zavur Uguev in Tokyo.

''Ravi Kumar Dahiya is a remarkable wrestler! His fighting spirit and tenacity are outstanding. Congratulations to him for winning the Silver Medal at #Tokyo2020,'' Modi tweeted.

India takes great pride in its accomplishments, he said.

Sources said the prime minister also spoke with Dahiya and his coach Anil Maan.

While congratulating Dahiya, Modi said India is proud of him and that his success inspires the entire nation.

Modi complimented the wrestler for his hard work and also said that he looks forward to personally congratulating him on August 15.

The prime minister will invite India's Olympic contingent to the Red Fort as special guests on August 15 when he will deliver his eighth straight Independence Day speech.

Modi also lauded the efforts of wrestler Deepak Punia who came agonizingly close to winning a bronze medal on his Olympic debut but conceded a take-down in the last 10 seconds of the 86kg play-off against San Marino's Myles Nazem Amine to miss out on achieving the feat.

''Deepak Punia lost the Bronze narrowly but he has won our hearts. He is a powerhouse of grit and talent. My best wishes to Deepak for his future endeavors,'' he tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global
2
Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

 Global
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021