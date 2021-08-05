Olympics-Athletics-Canada's Warner breaks Games record on way to decathlon gold

Left Menu

The 31-year-old kicked off his campaign by tying his own world record in the 100m and bettering the Games mark in long jump on Wednesday. On Thursday he set a Games record 13.46 seconds in the 110 metres hurdles, threw the javelin 63.44 metres - close to his personal best of 64.67 - and ran the 1,500m in 4:31:08 to become only the fourth man to score 9,000 points, after Kevin Mayer, Ashton Eaton and Roman Sebrle.

Damian Warner of Canada led from start to finish to win the men's decathlon gold at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday with a new Games record score of 9,018 points.

Warner arrived in Tokyo as the leading decathlete in the world in 2021 after scoring 8,995 points at a meet in May - the fifth highest total in history. The 31-year-old kicked off his campaign by tying his own world record in the 100m and bettering the Games mark in long jump on Wednesday.

On Thursday he set a Games record 13.46 seconds in the 110 metres hurdles, threw the javelin 63.44 metres - close to his personal best of 64.67 - and ran the 1,500m in 4:31:08 to become only the fourth man to score 9,000 points, after Kevin Mayer, Ashton Eaton and Roman Sebrle. Frenchman Mayer took his second successive Games silver with 8,726 points and 21-year-old Australian Ash Moloney won bronze with 8,649.

