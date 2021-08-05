Your success has inspired the entire nation: PM Modi congratulates wrestler Ravi Dahiya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to Ravi Dahiya and his coach Anil Maan after the Indian wrestler won the silver medal in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. While congratulating Ravi, PM Modi said that India is proud of him and his success inspires the entire nation.

PM Modi also complimented Ravi for his hard work and said he looks forward to personally congratulating him on August 15. PM Modi will invite the entire Indian Olympics contingent to the Red Fort as special guests on Independence Day.

He will also personally meet and interact with all of them around that time. Prime Minister Modi will invite all Olympics participants to his residence for the interaction, in addition to the programme at the Red Fort. Talking about Ravi's game, despite starting off cautiously Russian Olympic Committee's (ROC) Zavur Uguev got off to the mark and doubled his lead within seconds against the Indian wrestler.

Ravi might have equalled the scoreboard at 2-2 but Uguev showing off his immense power again took the lead as the Indian wrestler trailed 4-2 after the conclusion of the first period. Uguev came firing on all cylinders and further extended his lead as he gave no chance to Ravi to dominate the game.

At one point, Uguev was leading the match 7-2 when Ravi earned two more points to come close to his opponent but ended up losing the match. (ANI)

