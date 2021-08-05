Left Menu

Olympics-Wrestling-'Magic Man' Taylor wins final at the death, Japan's Kawai claims gold

Russian Artur Naifonov held his nerve to seal a narrow 2-0 win over Uzbekistan's Javrail Shapiev and bag the first bronze, while San Marino won their third medal in Tokyo after Myles Amine beat India's Deepak Punia 4-2 for the second bronze. In the men's freestyle bantamweight category, two-times world champion Zavur Uguev of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) beat India's two-times Asian champion Ravi Kumar to win the gold.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2021 19:07 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 19:07 IST
Olympics-Wrestling-'Magic Man' Taylor wins final at the death, Japan's Kawai claims gold

American David Taylor edged Iran's Hassan Yazdanicharati to win the Olympic freestyle middleweight gold medal on Thursday, turning the bout around in the dying seconds to clinch victory.

Yazdanicharati, a Rio champion in the welterweight category, was looking to level up in Tokyo and was leading 3-2 with 17 seconds left. But Taylor, nicknamed 'Magic Man', pulled off a perfectly timed double leg takedown to win 4-3. The shocked Iranians in the stands were in tears while Yazdanicharati, a gold medallist in 2016, was inconsolable as his coaches held him up and carried him back to the dressing room.

"I'm Olympic champion for the rest of my life," screamed Taylor, who was bleeding from a cut above his eye as he walked away from the arena with a torn singlet and the American flag draped around him. Russian Artur Naifonov held his nerve to seal a narrow 2-0 win over Uzbekistan's Javrail Shapiev and bag the first bronze, while San Marino won their third medal in Tokyo after Myles Amine beat India's Deepak Punia 4-2 for the second bronze.

In the men's freestyle bantamweight category, two-times world champion Zavur Uguev of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) beat India's two-times Asian champion Ravi Kumar to win the gold. Uguev was in control and scored points in the second period when Kumar threw caution to the wind in a bid to get back into the contest. Leading 7-4 in the final minute, Uguev defended well to win the bout.

American Thomas Gilman, who qualified for the bronze medal bout via the repechage, dismantled Iran's Reza Atrinagharchi to win 9-1, leaving another Iranian in tears as the 26-year-old also had to be picked up and taken away by his coaches. Nurislam Sanayev of Kazakhstan beat Bulgaria's Georgi Vangelov 5-1 for the second bronze.

SECOND KAWAI SISTER WINS GOLD Risako Kawai of Japan beat Belarusian Iryna Kurachkina 5-0 in the women's freestyle lightweight final to win the gold medal -- a day after her sister Yukako won the freestyle middleweight final.

They became the second pair of Japanese siblings to win gold medals in Tokyo after Uta Abe and her brother Hifumi in the judo. American Helen Maroulis, a gold medallist in Rio, quashed the challenge of Mongolia's Khongorzul Boldsaikhan with a series of takedowns to win the bronze with an 11-0 win by technical superiority.

Bulgaria's Evelina Nikolova pinned 2016 silver medallist Valeria Koblova of ROC for the second bronze. (Writing by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global
2
Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

 Global
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021