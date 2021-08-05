Bad light stops play after India suffer mini collapse in second session
PTI | Nottingham | Updated: 05-08-2021 19:13 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 19:13 IST
India were 125 for four when play was halted due to bad light on day two of the second Test against England here on Thursday.
India, who were 97 for one at lunch, lost three quick wickets including the important one of Virat Kohli, who was caught behind off James Anderson on the first ball he faced.
Rain is expected later in the day.
England made 183 in their first innings.
