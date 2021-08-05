Left Menu

Bad light stops play after India suffer mini collapse in second session

PTI | Nottingham | Updated: 05-08-2021 19:13 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 19:13 IST
Bad light stops play after India suffer mini collapse in second session
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

India were 125 for four when play was halted due to bad light on day two of the second Test against England here on Thursday.

India, who were 97 for one at lunch, lost three quick wickets including the important one of Virat Kohli, who was caught behind off James Anderson on the first ball he faced.

Rain is expected later in the day.

England made 183 in their first innings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global
2
Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

 Global
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021