Left Menu

Kerala CM congratulates wrestler Ravi Dahiya

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday congratulated wrestler Ravi Dahiya for winning a silver medal at the Olympic Games.Ravi Kumar Dahiya has fought with tenacity and brought home the silver medal in wrestling

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 05-08-2021 19:17 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 19:17 IST
Kerala CM congratulates wrestler Ravi Dahiya
  • Country:
  • Japan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday congratulated wrestler Ravi Dahiya for winning a silver medal at the Olympic Games.

''Ravi Kumar Dahiya has fought with tenacity and brought home the silver medal in wrestling! Congratulations to you for the remarkable performance. Wish you more success in the future.#Tokyo2020,'' Vijayan tweeted.

Dahiya became only the second Indian wrestler to win a silver medal at the Olympic Games after he lost the men's freestyle 57kg title clash 4-7 to reigning world champion Zavur Uguev in Tokyo today.PTI TGB BN BALA BN BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global
2
Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

 Global
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021