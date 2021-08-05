Kerala CM congratulates wrestler Ravi Dahiya

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday congratulated wrestler Ravi Dahiya for winning a silver medal at the Olympic Games.

''Ravi Kumar Dahiya has fought with tenacity and brought home the silver medal in wrestling! Congratulations to you for the remarkable performance. Wish you more success in the future.#Tokyo2020,'' Vijayan tweeted.

Advertisement

Dahiya became only the second Indian wrestler to win a silver medal at the Olympic Games after he lost the men's freestyle 57kg title clash 4-7 to reigning world champion Zavur Uguev in Tokyo today.PTI TGB BN BALA BN BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)