Left Menu

Anderson removes Kohli for golden duck, equals Kumble's tally of 619 Test wickets

England fast bowler James Anderson on Thursday became the joint third-highest wicket-taker in the longest format of the game.

ANI | Nottingham | Updated: 05-08-2021 19:34 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 19:34 IST
Anderson removes Kohli for golden duck, equals Kumble's tally of 619 Test wickets
England fast bowler James Anderson (Image: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

England fast bowler James Anderson on Thursday became the joint third-highest wicket-taker in the longest format of the game. Anderson achieved the feat when he dismissed visitors' skipper Virat Kohli for a golden duck in the ongoing first Test against India.

With Kohli's wicket, Anderson equalled former Indian skipper Anil Kumble's record of 619 scalps in Test cricket. Former Sri Lanka spinner Muttiah Muralitharan and spin legend Shane Warne are the top two highest wickets takers in the Test with 800 and 708 scalps respectively.

Meanwhile, India suffered a collapse as they lost three quick wickets after the lunch break. India scored 125/4 in the first innings before bad light stopped the play. Resuming Day 2 at 21/0, India openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul played cautiously and the duo saw off the first hour without a single hiccup. Both batsmen were looking set to make the English bowlers toil on the park.

Both batsmen mixed caution with aggression and they were about to see out the first session, but Rohit (36) went for a hook shot off the bowling of Ollie Robinson and ended up giving a simple catch to Sam Curran. On Day one, Jasprit Bumrah scalped four while Mohammed Shami took three as India bundled out England for 183. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global
2
Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

 Global
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021