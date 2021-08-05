Left Menu

Pondy Lt Guv lauds Indian hockey team for bagging bronze in Olympics

PTI | Puduch | Updated: 05-08-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 19:46 IST
Pondy Lt Guv lauds Indian hockey team for bagging bronze in Olympics
  • Country:
  • India

Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday hailed the Indian men's hockey team on winning the bronze medal at the Olympics Games in Tokyo.

In a statement, she said the ''historic win of the Indian team has made the country proud. The nation is delighted to see the victory after a gap of 41 years.'' She congratulated the team in her message of felicitation.

The Indian men's hockey team rewrote history as it claimed an Olympic medal after 41 years, defeating Germany 5-4 to win the bronze in a play-off match of the ongoing Games at Tokyo.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global
2
Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

 Global
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021