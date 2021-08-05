Motorcycling-Italian great Valentino Rossi to retire from MotoGP

Valentino Rossi, one of motorcycling's greatest and most charismatic champions, announced on Thursday his retirement from MotoGP at the end of the 2021 season after a quarter of a century in grand prix racing.

The 42-year-old Italian, who races with the number 46, is a nine times world champion with seven of his titles won in the top category.

Advertisement

He made the announcement at a specially arranged news conference ahead of this weekend's Styrian Grand Prix at Austria's Red Bull Ring.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)