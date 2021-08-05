Left Menu

PM Modi praises Men’s Hockey Team of India for winning Olympics Bronze

The Prime Minister reiterated the special place that Hockey has in the hearts and minds of every Indian.

Updated: 05-08-2021 20:22 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 20:22 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@ianuragthakur)
  Country:
  • India

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, has praised the Men's Hockey Team of India for bringing home the Olympics Bronze. The Prime Minister reiterated the special place that Hockey has in the hearts and minds of every Indian. He said for every hockey lover and sports enthusiast, 5th August 2021 will remain one of the most memorable days.

Then the Prime Minister, in a series of tweets, expressed his appreciation for each and every player of the Indian squad.

Earlier, the Prime Minister instantly reacted to India's glorious victory like this

During the day, the Prime Minister expressed his happiness for Indian Hockey's glorious moment once again during his Interaction with beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana in Uttar Pradesh.

(With Inputs from PIB)

