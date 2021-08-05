Left Menu

PM Modi lauds every member of Indian men's hockey team

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday heaped praises on the players of Indian mens hockey team individually after they won bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, and said for every hockey lover and sports enthusiast, August 5 will remain one of the most memorable days.Hockey has a special place in the heart and mind of every Indian, he said, tweeting words of praise to the team members.Lauding team captain Manpreet Singh, Modi said, His 3rd Olympics and a medal he waited years for...

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2021 20:29 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 20:28 IST
PM Modi lauds every member of Indian men's hockey team
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday heaped praises on the players of Indian men's hockey team individually after they won bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, and said for every hockey lover and sports enthusiast, August 5 will remain one of the most memorable days.

Hockey has a special place in the heart and mind of every Indian, he said, tweeting words of praise to the team members.

Lauding team captain Manpreet Singh, Modi said, ''His 3rd Olympics and a medal he waited years for... Throughout the Games, he led from the front, including during critical moments of the matches. India is proud of the leadership of @manpreetpawar07. A delighted nation thanks him for being the pivot of the team.'' He praised goalkeeper Sreejesh P R for spectacular performance throughout the tournament, and said his saves played a big part in earning the medal for India.

Hardik Singh has put in immense effort and distinguished himself as a bright hockey player, the prime minister tweeted and thanked him for all his hardwork and specially for a ''critical goal in a crucial match''.

He similarly tweeted praise for other players of the team, including Nilakanta Sharma, Sumit, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Lalit Upadhyay, Gurjant Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Shamsher Singh, Mandeep Singh, Birendra Lakra, Amit Rohidas, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh and Rupinder Pal Singh.

A resolute Indian men's hockey team rewrote history as it claimed an Olympic medal after 41 years, defeating a plucky Germany 5-4 to win the bronze in an edge-of-the-seat play-off match of the ongoing Games on Thursday.

The eight-time former gold-winners, who battled a heartbreaking slump in the last four decades, made the resurgence of the last couple of years count in the best way possible with an Olympic medal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global
2
Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

 Global
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021