Chennaiyin FC signs Serbian defender Slavo Damjanovic

Two-time Indian Super League ISL champions Chennaiyin FC on Thursday announced the signing of Serbian defender Slavko Damjanovic on a one-year deal ahead of the upcoming season.With 151 club appearances in his nine-year-long career as a professional footballer, the left-footed centre-back will provide much-needed stability to the Chennai sides backline, a press release said here.At 6 ft 2 inches, the Serbian could also prove to be a potential attacking threat from set-pieces.CFC co-owner Vita Dani said, We are extremely pleased to onboard someone like Slavko to help solidify our backline.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 05-08-2021 20:29 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 20:29 IST
Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champions Chennaiyin FC on Thursday announced the signing of Serbian defender Slavko Damjanovic on a one-year deal ahead of the upcoming season.

With 151 club appearances in his nine-year-long career as a professional footballer, the left-footed centre-back will provide much-needed stability to the Chennai side's backline, a press release said here.

At 6 ft 2 inches, the Serbian could also prove to be a potential attacking threat from set-pieces.

CFC co-owner Vita Dani said, ''We are extremely pleased to onboard someone like Slavko to help solidify our backline. A player of his calibre might have a lot to pass onto our young defenders.'' Damjanovic played a pivotal role in Buducnost Podgorica's fourth Montenegrin League title in 2019-20 and also featured in their Europa League qualifying matches that year.

''I am so happy to join (Chennaiyin FC). I hope we win the league. The coach is bringing in good players. I will give my everything for the team,'' the Montenegro-born footballer said.

CFC head coach Bozidar Bandovic said, ''Slavko is a highly tactical player, and his inclusion is certain to give the team more stability from the back to the front.'' PTI SS PDS PDS

