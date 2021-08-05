Left Menu

Rahul hails wrestler Ravi Dahiya for winning silver medal at Tokyo Olympics

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi congratulated wrestler Ravi Dahiya on Thursday for winning a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 20:38 IST
Rahul hails wrestler Ravi Dahiya for winning silver medal at Tokyo Olympics
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi congratulated wrestler Ravi Dahiya on Thursday for winning a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Dahiya became only the second Indian wrestler to win a silver medal at the Olympic Games after he lost the men's freestyle 57-kg title clash 4-7 to reigning world champion Zavur Uguev of Russia.

''Great going, Ravi Dahiya! Congratulations on wrestling your way to the #Silver,'' Gandhi said in a tweet.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also congratulated Dahiya on his achievement.

''Congratulations #RaviKumarDahiya for bringing home the silver medal! You are a champion. Wish you all the best #Teamindia,'' she tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

