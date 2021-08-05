Rahul hails wrestler Ravi Dahiya for winning silver medal at Tokyo Olympics
Congratulations on wrestling your way to the Silver, Gandhi said in a tweet.Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also congratulated Dahiya on his achievement.Congratulations RaviKumarDahiya for bringing home the silver medal Wish you all the best Teamindia, she tweeted.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi congratulated wrestler Ravi Dahiya on Thursday for winning a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics.
Dahiya became only the second Indian wrestler to win a silver medal at the Olympic Games after he lost the men's freestyle 57-kg title clash 4-7 to reigning world champion Zavur Uguev of Russia.
''Great going, Ravi Dahiya! Congratulations on wrestling your way to the #Silver,'' Gandhi said in a tweet.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also congratulated Dahiya on his achievement.
''Congratulations #RaviKumarDahiya for bringing home the silver medal! You are a champion. Wish you all the best #Teamindia,'' she tweeted.
