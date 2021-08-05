The following are the top/expected stories at 2100 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of day 2 of the first Test between Indian and England.

*Post-day press conference copies.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-OLY-WREST-RAVI-INTERVIEW Maybe I was good enough for silver only this time, will try for gold in Paris: Ravi Dahiya By Amanpreet Singh New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Gracious in defeat, young Indian wrestler Ravi Dahiya on Thursday said perhaps he deserved only a silver medal at the Olympics at this stage and will strive to get better to complete the unfinished task of winning a gold at the 2024 Paris Games.

SPO-OLY-WREST-RAVI-SATPAL Only Ravi Dahiya could have won from that 2-9 situation: Mahabali Satpal By Amanpreet Singh New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) It was an exceptional performance by Ravi Dahiya to win his semifinal 'by fall' after conceding a massive 2-9 deficit, gushed his coach Satpal Singh, who also believes that his ''gifted'' ward's silver-winning show will further fuel the Olympic ambitions of the country's youth.

SPO-OLY-WREST-LDALL IND Silver for Ravi, heartbreak for Deepak Punia and Vinesh on a day of misses for Indian wrestlers Chiba (Japan), Aug 5 (PTI) Ravi Dahiya on Thursday became only the second Indian wrestler to win a silver medal at the Olympic Games but Vinesh Phogat's redemption dream came crashing down after a shock quarterfinal exit and Deepak Punia let slip a bronze in the last 10 seconds of his play-off bout here on Thursday.

SPO-OLY-HOCK-IND-3RDLD MEN A real 'Chak De' moment for Indian hockey: Men's team wins Olympic medal after 41 years Tokyo, Aug 5 (PTI) A resolute Indian men's hockey team rewrote history as it claimed an Olympic medal after 41 years, defeating a plucky Germany 5-4 to win the bronze in an edge-of-the-seat play-off match of the ongoing Games here on Thursday.

SPO-OLY-LDALL IND Worth its weight in gold: Hockey sheds horrors of past for Olympic bronze; Dahiya wins debut silver Tokyo, Aug 5 (PTI) India's newest wrestling star Ravi Dahiya picked up an impressive silver on his Olympic debut but the country was left emotionally stirred by its lionhearted men's hockey team players who secured a bronze that washed away four decades of pain and disappointment that the sport and its followers have endured.

SPO-OLY-HOCK-IND-MEN-LD REID Privileged to have played a part: India's Aussie hockey coach Graham Reid on historic Olympic bronze Tokyo, Aug 5 (PTI) The Indian men's hockey team's Australian coach Graham Reid on Thursday said he feels ''privileged'' to be a part of the game's revival in India after the side clinched its first Olympic medal in 41 years, crediting togetherness and a team first mentality for the triumph.

SPO-OLY-HOCK-IND-WOM-PREVIEW India women look to emulate men's feat in Olympic bronze medal clash against Great Britain Tokyo, Aug 5 (PTI) They have already surpassed all expectations and the Indian women's hockey team will now look to go a little further and notch up its maiden podium finish at the Olympics when it takes on Great Britain in the bronze medal play-off here on Friday.

SPO-OLY-HOCK-IND-MEN-HARMANPREET Bonding that developed during COVID isolation played key role in Tokyo bronze: Harmanpreet Tokyo, Aug 5 (PTI) The bonding that developed between the players during their 16-month stay at a camp in Bengaluru, mostly in isolation, ahead of the ongoing Olympics played an instrumental role in the Indian men's hockey team's bronze medal-winning feat here after 41 years, feels vice-captain Harmanpreet Singh.

SPO-OLY-HOCK-MEN-IND-PEN PIX Men who made it happen: Meet the stars of India's first Olympic medal-winning campaign in 4 decades Tokyo, Aug 5 (PTI) The Indian men's hockey team scripted history on Thursday by winning an Olympic medal after 41 years, beating Germany 5-4 in the bronze medal play-off match here.

SPO-OLY-HOCK-IND-REAX-FAMILY Families await hockey heroes: some tear up, some dance in jubilation after spending 6 months apart New Delhi/Mumbai/Chennai, Aug 5 (PTI) India's landmark Olympic medal in hockey on Thursday was a result of players' relentless hard work for more than a decade but what also contributed immensely to their success was the stoic support provided by their families, who can't wait to see them after six months.

SPO-OLY-WREST-IND-RAVI-REAX Congratulatory messages pour in for Olympic silver medallist wrestler Ravi Dahiya New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Wrestler Ravi Dahiya's fighting spirit and tenacity got all round praise from the Indian sports fraternity on Thursday with the President and the Prime Minister leading the country in hailing his outstanding feat of winning a silver in the Tokyo Olympics.

SPO-ARCHERY-IND-TRIALS Tokyo-returned quartet fail to make cut; new look Indian team for Archery World Championships Sonepat, Aug 5 (PTI) India will have a new look squad at next month's Archery World Championships after none of the archers, who had participated at the Tokyo Olympics, could clear the selection trials here on Thursday.

SPO-OLY-HOCK-IND-PAK Former Pakistan players hail India's historic Olympic hockey bronze medal win Karachi, Aug 5 (PTI) Indian hockey team's astonishing 5-4 comeback win against Germany to clinch a historic Olympic bronze medal on Thursday received praise from former Pakistan players who felt that the feat will give a boost to the game in the sub-continent.

SPO-CRI-ENG-ARCHER Archer to miss IPL T20 World Cup and Ashes London, Aug 5 (PTI) Star England pacer Jofra Archer will miss the IPL, T20 World Cup and the Ashes because of a ''recurrence of a stress fracture on his right elbow'', the country's cricket board ECB announced on Thursday.

SPO-OLY-GOLF-ADITI Golf: Aditi in medal hunt in Tokyo Olympics with blemish-free second round Tokyo, Aug 5 (PTI) Indian golfer Aditi Ashok was in contention for a historic Olympic medal after carding a flawless five-under 66 in the second round of the women's competition at the ongoing Games here on Thursday.

SPO-OLY-HOCK-IND-MEN-EXPLAYERS Emotional, teary-eyed ex-players say Tokyo bronze a 'new dawn' for Indian hockey New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Emotions ran high and tears of joy rolled down the eyes of yesteryear stars of Indian hockey, who on Thursday described the men's team's historic bronze medal winning feat at the Olympics as ''new dawn'' for the game in the country.

SPO-OLY-HOCK-IND-SREEJESH It's a rebirth, that's it: Sreejesh on Olympic bronze medal win Tokyo, Aug 5 (PTI) ''It's a rebirth, that's it,'' declared India's ecstatic goalkeeping great P R Sreejesh after emerging as one of the stars of the men's hockey team's historic Olympic bronze medal here, confident that the feat will help produce a new generation of capable players.

