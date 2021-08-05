Olympics-Climbing-First climbing gold medallist's next goal? Win another one

Spain's Alberto Gines Lopez clinched the first Olympic gold in climbing on Thursday and then set his sights on winning another. The 18-year-old used to struggle terribly with nerves, but in Tokyo Gines Lopez overcame any jitters to take first in the speed event, where athletes race up a 15 metre wall.

The Spaniard went on to shake off a weak bouldering performance with an assured climb in the lead event. That secured him the gold in the combined format where scores across the three events are multiplied and the athlete with the lowest overall result declared the winner.

"I'd be happy to win another one," Gines Lopez said as he considered his next goal. "It's a dream come true. I didn't expect it at all. I didn't expect to get into the final," he said.

With Thursday's performance Gines Lopez became the most prominent representative of a wave of young talent shaking up the fast growing sport of climbing. He retains lofty ambitions for the future but in the short term, his aims are more modest.

"I'm going to break my diet. And then call my family and friends," Gines Lopez said. Nathaniel Coleman of the U.S., who won silver, is "looking forward to taking some time off climbing" post-Games.

Climbing will return at the Paris Olympics in 2024, split into speed and a combined bouldering and lead event, relieving a major headache for athletes who had to compete in all three for a shot at a medal in Tokyo. The final injection of drama in the men's final came from Austrian Jakob Schubert, 30, who topped the lead wall to win bronze.

Schubert, too, is not done with competitive climbing. "I definitely still want to go for Paris 2024 as well whatever happens here," Schubert said.

"I'm a bronze medallist, but I'm still no gold medallist."

