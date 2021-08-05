Haryana, Punjab announce cash awards for Olympic medallists

Haryana and Punjab governments on Thursday announced cash awards for Olympic medallists including members of the men's hockey team and wrestler Ravi Dahiya.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar praised Dahiya for his effort after he became only the second Indian wrestler to win a silver medal at the Olympics.

Advertisement

Dahiya, who hails from Nahri village in Sonipat, lost the men's freestyle 57kg title clash 4-7 to reigning world champion Zavur Uguev.

''Our wrestler Ravi Dahiya put up a great performance in a keenly contested bout. I congratulate him for winning a silver medal,” Khattar said.

He will get Rs 4 crore award money as per state government’s policy for silver winning Olympic medalists, he said.

''As per our policy, we will give him Class I job. A piece of plot of land of Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran at concessional rates will also be given to him,” Khattar told the media here.

He further said in Dahiya’s native village, wrestling indoor stadium will be built.

In a tweet, Khattar also announced to give cash award of Rs 2.5 crore each to the two players from Haryana, who are part of the bronze winning men's hockey team, a job in the sports department and a piece of plot each of Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran at concessional rates.

Neighbouring Punjab government announced that it will give a cash award of Rs one crore to each of the hockey player from the state.

Punjab Sports Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi made the announcement after India beat Germany 5-4 in the bronze play-off.

''On this historic day for #IndianHockey I am delighted to announce a cash award of Rs 1crore each to players 4m#Punjab We await ur return to celebrate the much deserving medal in #Olympics,'' Sodhi tweeted.

Punjab had eight players, including skipper Manpreet Singh, in the Indian men's hockey team.

The others are Harmanpreet Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Hardik Singh, Shamsher Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh and Mandeep Singh.

On Friday, Sodhi had announced that the hockey players from the state participating in the Tokyo Olympics would get Rs 2.25 crore each if the team wins a gold.

Before this bronze, India had won an Olympic medal in hockey way back in 1980 Games in Moscow.

Congratulating the men’s hockey team for winning bronze medal, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Bibi Jagir Kaur announced to give Rs 1 crore from the SGPC to the hockey team.

She also announced Rs 5 lakh each to the Punjab players who participated in the individual games in the Olympics.

Kaur hoped that the Indian hockey women’s team would also perform remarkably and win over Great Britain in their bronze medal match on Friday.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh also congratulated the team for its achievement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)