Poland's Jan-Krzysztof Duda wins FIDE World Cup 2021

Jan-Krzysztof Duda of Poland won the 2021 FIDE World Cup on Thursday, beating GM Sergey Karjakin convincingly in his white game, thereby avoiding a tiebreak.

ANI | Sochi | Updated: 05-08-2021 21:48 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 21:48 IST
Jan-Krzysztof Duda (Image: International Chess Federation). Image Credit: ANI
Jan-Krzysztof Duda of Poland won the 2021 FIDE World Cup on Thursday, beating GM Sergey Karjakin convincingly in his white game, thereby avoiding a tiebreak. According to Chess.com, the 23-year-old Polish grandmaster finished the tournament undefeated and took home USD 88,000.

Karjakin won USD 64,000 for coming second and, like Duda, he qualified for the 2022 FIDE candidates tournament. GM Magnus Carlsen also won his second game against GM Vladimir Fedoseev to score 2-0 and come third in the tournament, earning USD 48,000. Fedoseev won USD 40,000 for fourth place. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

