Soccer-Leicester seek cover for Fofana after 'horrendous' injury

Leicester City will be seeking a centre back after French defender Wesley Fofana broke his leg in a friendly against Europa League winners Villarreal, manager Brendan Rodgers said on Thursday.

Rodgers told reporters the injury, after an 'horrendous' challenge, was a major blow for the club only 10 days before the start of the Premier League season. "He fractured his fibula and we are devastated for him," said Rodgers. "He's a top-class player so he's going to be a huge loss for us.

Leicester, who play league champions Manchester City in the Community Shield at Wembley on Saturday, already have defender Jonny Evans out with a foot injury and had been looking for reinforcements before the blow of losing Fofana. "We're definitely light in the area," said Rodgers of what is likely to be a loan deal. "It's certainly something we'll look at. There will be a small group of players identified. We'll see what happens."

Fofana received treatment on the pitch on Wednesday before being carried off on a stretcher following a clash with Fernando Nino. Rodgers said Nino had apologised but it was "disappointing for something like that to happen in a pre-season friendly."

FA Cup winners Leicester won 3-2 at the King Power Stadium and open their season at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Aug. 14. The Foxes signed Fofana on a five-year deal from St Etienne last October for a reported fee of around 30 million pounds ($41.75 million) and the Midlands club went on to finish fifth in the league as he was named their young player of the season.

($1 = 0.7185 pounds)

