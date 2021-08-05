Sports News Roundup: Max Scherzer shines in Dodgers debut; Athletics-Gardiner triumphs as U.S. men endure day to forget and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics-Giants fall, Crouser sets record, swimmers navigate elbows and fish

U.S. men continued to splutter on the athletics track at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday, while kayaker Lisa Carrington became New Zealand's most decorated https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/canoe-sprint-hungarys-csizmadia-briton-heath-ease-into-final-2021-08-05 Olympian and American Ryan Crouser broke https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/athletics-crouser-united-states-wins-gold-mens-shot-put-2021-08-05 his own shot put world record three times. Jamaica's Hansle Parchment stunned https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/athletics-jamaican-parchment-wins-mens-110m-hurdles-gold-tokyo-2021-08-05 viewers and himself with an upset win over the overwhelming favourite, Grant Holloway from the United States, in the 110 metres hurdles. The Americans individually remain bereft of a running gold - a prize they have won every time they have entered since the inaugural 1896 Games.

MLB roundup: Max Scherzer shines in Dodgers debut

Max Scherzer struck out 10 over seven innings in his Dodgers debut and Mookie Betts hit a pair of home runs to power Los Angeles to a 7-5 victory over the visiting Houston Astros on Wednesday. Scherzer (9-4), who was acquired at Friday's trade deadline from the Washington Nationals, gave up two runs on five hits with one walk in his fourth double-digit strikeout game of the season.

Exclusive-Belarusian sprinter decided to defect on way to airport over safety fears

Olympic sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya decided to defect as she was being driven to a Tokyo airport because her grandmother told her that it was not safe to return home to Belarus. In an exclusive interview with Reuters in Warsaw on Thursday, she said her family feared she would be sent to a psychiatric ward if she went back to Belarus, and that her grandmother had called her to tell her not to return.

Olympics-Athletics-American Nageotte overcomes shaky start to vault to gold

American Katie Nageotte needed a third and final attempt to clear her opening height but overcame the nervous start to win the Olympic women's pole vault gold medal on Thursday. The 30-year-old arrived in Tokyo in red-hot form with two world-leading marks of 4.95 metres and 4.93, but she struggled to get over 4.50 to register her opening mark in the final.

Olympics-Athletics-Gardiner triumphs as U.S. men endure day to forget

Steven Gardiner of the Bahamas won the Olympic 400 metres title on Thursday but it was the failure of the formerly all-conquering American men that was talk of the Tokyo track after another dire day for one half of the sport's superpower. U.S. men won the 400m seven times in a row, culminating in two podium sweeps, up to 2008 but have now gone three Games without success and with only one medal.

Olympics-Soccer-Rapinoe and Lloyd fire U.S. to bronze medal

The United States women's team won the Olympics bronze medal with Megan Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd scoring two goals each in a 4-3 win over Australia in Kashima on Thursday. The Americans, World Cup winners in 2019, had gone into the Tokyo Games as heavy favourites for gold but after some underwhelming displays were beaten by Canada in the semi-finals.

Olympics-Baseball-U.S. advances to golden game with Japan, South Korea to play for bronze vs Dominicans

The United States restrained its excitement after defeating defending champions South Korea 7-2 on Thursday with a barrage of sixth-inning singles, as it looks ahead to a clash with Japan in baseball's first Olympic gold-medal game in 13 years. Saturday's title match-up will for the first time feature the two most populous baseball-rabid countries, cementing shifts since the sport last appeared in the Olympics in 2008.

Nine days that shook the Olympics - the defection of Krystsina Tsimanouskaya

Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya defected whilst in Japan for the Olympics after a dispute with her coaches that made her fear for her safety back in her authoritarian-ruled homeland. The incident, a surprise political drama amid the sporting action in Tokyo, was reminiscent of the defections of top athletes from Soviet bloc nations during the Cold War.

Olympics-Karate-'Golden' anniversary: A double toast for Spain's karate couple

Veteran karate-ka Sandra Sanchez is used to defying the odds, but the thought that she would celebrate a gold medal and a wedding anniversary with her husband-coach on a historic day for the sport they love was beyond even her wildest imagination.

One month shy of her 40th birthday and 15 years older than her youngest competitor at the Tokyo Olympics, Spain's Sanchez was once written off as too old for the highest echelons of the sport - including by her coach-turned-partner Jesus del Moral.

Olympics-Wrestling-'Magic Man' Taylor wins final at the death, Japan's Kawai claims gold

American David Taylor edged Iran's Hassan Yazdanicharati to win the Olympic freestyle middleweight gold medal on Thursday, turning the bout around in the dying seconds to clinch victory. Yazdanicharati, a Rio champion in the welterweight category, was looking to level up in Tokyo and was leading 3-2 with 17 seconds left. But Taylor, nicknamed 'Magic Man', pulled off a perfectly timed double leg takedown to win 4-3.

