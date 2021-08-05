Left Menu

If the ball is in my area, I will play my shots: Rohit

Of course, you know, when its around the time of close of play, you feel disappointed and that is what I am feeling about it the dismissal, he added.India ended the day at 1254 as veteran English pacer James Anderson 215 wreaked havoc with his fiery spell.

PTI | Nottingham | Updated: 05-08-2021 23:13 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 23:12 IST
If the ball is in my area, I will play my shots: Rohit
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

India opener Rohit Sharma on Thursday defended playing the pull shot that led to his dismissal on 36, saying if he sees the ball in his areas, he ''has to play his shots''.

A well-set Rohit was was caught by Sam Curran on the fence off Ollie Robinson, playing his trademark pull shot.

"Like you said it is my shot, so I have to play shots, as we saw in the first hour of play, we did not get any loose balls and their bowlers were quite disciplined," Rohit said at the post-day press conference after the second day's play, which was called off early due to rain.

Rohit maintained that odd chances needed to be taken.

"So, you have to take your odd chances when the ball is there, you got to punish them. Of course, you know, when it's around the time of close of play, you feel disappointed and that is what I am feeling about it (the dismissal)," he added.

India ended the day at 125/4 as veteran English pacer James Anderson (2/15) wreaked havoc with his fiery spell. They are still adrift by 58 runs. England in their first essay was bowled out for a meagre 183.

''But you got to be ready to play your shots as well, because their bowlers are so disciplined, you hardly get anything. So, you got to put the balls which are your shots and in your area you got to put that ball away and that is what me and KL (Rahul), when we were batting, we were on that thought process.

"If feel like taking a couple of shots on, we are not going to shy away from that, we will play those shots. While doing that if you get out; I mean yes you feel disappointed, but you know there is very thin line between getting out like that and that same delivery or same ball, if it… the catch was slightly away or five yards left and right of the fielder, it could have been either way as well.'' The openers shared a 97-run stand before the mini collapse happened.

"You got to think positive and that's what my mindset was. I know it was around lunch time but if I see the ball in my area, I have to play the shots," Rohit added.

According to Rohit, the form of the middle order was not a concern.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Escorts posts nearly two-fold jump in Q1 net profit at Rs 178.45 cr

Escorts posts nearly two-fold jump in Q1 net profit at Rs 178.45 cr

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021