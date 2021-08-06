Soccer-Man City sign playmaker Grealish from Villa on six-year deal

Manchester City have signed England midfielder Jack Grealish from Aston Villa on a six-year contract, both Premier League clubs announced on Thursday.

City did not disclose the transfer fee but British media reported that the deal was worth 100 million pounds ($139.27 million) making Grealish the most expensive player in Premier League history.

($1 = 0.7180 pounds)

