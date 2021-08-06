Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics-Giants fall, Crouser sets record, swimmers navigate elbows and fish

U.S. men continued to splutter on the athletics track at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday, while kayaker Lisa Carrington became New Zealand's most decorated https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/canoe-sprint-hungarys-csizmadia-briton-heath-ease-into-final-2021-08-05 Olympian and American Ryan Crouser broke https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/athletics-crouser-united-states-wins-gold-mens-shot-put-2021-08-05 his own shot put world record three times. Jamaica's Hansle Parchment stunned https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/athletics-jamaican-parchment-wins-mens-110m-hurdles-gold-tokyo-2021-08-05 viewers and himself with an upset win over the overwhelming favourite, Grant Holloway from the United States, in the 110 metres hurdles. The Americans individually remain bereft of a running gold - a prize they have won every time they have entered since the inaugural 1896 Games.

Exclusive-Belarusian sprinter decided to defect on way to airport over safety fears

Olympic sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya decided to defect as she was being driven to a Tokyo airport because her grandmother told her that it was not safe to return home to Belarus. In an exclusive interview with Reuters in Warsaw on Thursday, she said her family feared she would be sent to a psychiatric ward if she went back to Belarus, and that her grandmother had called her to tell her not to return.

Olympics-Athletics-American Nageotte overcomes shaky start to vault to gold

American Katie Nageotte needed a third and final attempt to clear her opening height but overcame the nervous start to win the Olympic women's pole vault gold medal on Thursday. The 30-year-old arrived in Tokyo in red-hot form with two world-leading marks of 4.95 metres and 4.93, but she struggled to get over 4.50 to register her opening mark in the final.

NBA-Kanter says he will not be intimidated by Turkish arrest warrants

NBA centre Enes Kanter on Thursday vowed to continue his fight against Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and his regime's alleged human rights abuses despite learning that the government had issued nine warrants for his arrest. Turkish prosecutors have sought to arrest Kanter for defamation and terrorism, according to documents dated July 12 and posted by Nordic Monitor, a group that highlights abuses by the Erdogan government and others.

Tennis-Federer withdraws from Toronto, Cincinnati hardcourt events

Former world number one Roger Federer has pulled out of the upcoming ATP Masters 1000 events in Toronto and Cincinnati due to a knee injury, tournament organisers said on Thursday. The 39-year-old, who underwent double-knee surgery last year, reached the quarter-finals at Wimbledon before withdrawing from the Tokyo Olympics due to a "setback to his knee" during the grasscourt season.

Olympics-Athletics-Gardiner triumphs as U.S. men endure day to forget

Steven Gardiner of the Bahamas won the Olympic 400 metres title on Thursday but it was the failure of the formerly all-conquering American men that was talk of the Tokyo track after another dire day for one half of the sport's superpower. U.S. men won the 400m seven times in a row, culminating in two podium sweeps, up to 2008 but have now gone three Games without success and with only one medal.

Olympics-Soccer-Rapinoe and Lloyd fire U.S. to bronze medal

The United States women's team won the Olympics bronze medal with Megan Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd scoring two goals each in a 4-3 win over Australia in Kashima on Thursday. The Americans, World Cup winners in 2019, had gone into the Tokyo Games as heavy favourites for gold but after some underwhelming displays were beaten by Canada in the semi-finals.

Soccer-Disbelief in Argentina as Messi to leave Barcelona

For the second time in a month football dominated both the front and back pages of newspapers in Argentina as a shocked nation dissected the news that Lionel Messi was leaving Barcelona. A month after the Rosario-born superstar led the national team to their first major title in 28 years, Messi was again the centre of attention as the club announced he would end his 18-year relationship with them and not sign a new playing contract.

Soccer-Messi to leave Barcelona due to 'financial obstacles' -club statement

Six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi will leave Barcelona despite both parties having reached an agreement over a new contract, the La Liga club said on Thursday, citing economic and structural obstacles to the renewal of the deal. Messi, who joined Barca's youth set-up aged 13, is the club's all-time top scorer and appearance maker with 672 goals in 778 games in all competitions.

Factbox-Soccer-Argentina and former Barcelona striker Lionel Messi

Factbox on Argentina forward Lionel Messi, who left Barcelona on Thursday after his contract expired at the end of June. Messi, who joined Barca's youth set up aged 13, spent his entire professional career at the club and is their all-time top scorer and appearance maker with 672 goals in 778 games in all competitions.

