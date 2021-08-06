Left Menu

Tokyo Olympics: Wrestler Seema Bisla loses against Sarra Hamdi in 1/8 Final

Indian wrestler Seema Bisla lost to Tunisia's Sarra Hamdi here at Makuhari Messe Hall A -- Mat B in the Women's Freestyle 50kg, 1/8 Final, on Friday. Tunisia's Sarra Hamdi edged Seema 3-1 to cruise into the quarter-finals of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 06-08-2021 08:31 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 08:31 IST
Tokyo Olympics: Wrestler Seema Bisla loses against Sarra Hamdi in 1/8 Final
Seema Bisla (Photo: SAI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Indian wrestler Seema Bisla lost to Tunisia's Sarra Hamdi here at Makuhari Messe Hall A -- Mat B in the Women's Freestyle 50kg, 1/8 Final, on Friday. Tunisia's Sarra Hamdi edged Seema 3-1 to cruise into the quarter-finals of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. The 29-year-old Indian started the cagey match on a not-so-good note as she incurred a shot clock for passivity which gave the Tunisian a point going into the second half of the match.

In the second half, Sarra struck again after pushing the Indian out of the mat. But soon after sustaining the second shot clock of the match, Seema earned her first point of the match by pushing Tunisian out of the mat. In the last 20 seconds of the match, Seema charged against Hamdi but it was the Tunisian who prevailed as the referee gave another point in favour of Tunisian.

The 22-year-old, Sarra Hamdi will now face Azerbaijan's Mariya Stadnik in the quarter-finals. Earlier on Thursday, Ravi Dahiya settled for silver after going down against the Russian Olympic Committee's (ROC) Zavur Uguev in the men's 57 kg freestyle category at the Tokyo Olympics. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Escorts posts nearly two-fold jump in Q1 net profit at Rs 178.45 cr

Escorts posts nearly two-fold jump in Q1 net profit at Rs 178.45 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021