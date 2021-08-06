Olympics-Hockey-Britain win bronze after 4-3 victory over India
India, who have never won an Olympic medal in women's hockey, pulled level after drag-flick specialist Gurjit Kaur scored twice off penalty corners. Britain then conceded another goal that gave India a 3-2 lead going into the break, but kept fighting to turn the tables in the final leg of their Tokyo campaign.
Britain earned the bronze medal in the women's hockey tournament after a hard-fought 4-3 win over India in hot conditions at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.
Britain, who had won gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics, took a two-goal lead in the second quarter through goals by Elena Rayer and Sarah Robertson. India, who have never won an Olympic medal in women's hockey, pulled level after drag-flick specialist Gurjit Kaur scored twice off penalty corners.
Britain then conceded another goal that gave India a 3-2 lead going into the break, but kept fighting to turn the tables in the final leg of their Tokyo campaign. Hollie Pearne-Webb equalised in the 35th minute, while Grace Balsdon scored Britain's winning goal from a penalty corner in the last quarter.
In their bid to deal with the heat, officials doubled the usual two-minute breaks between quarters to allow players to cool down and rolled out extra one-minute water breaks during the final two quarters of the match.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
- 2016 Rio Olympics
- Tokyo Olympics
- Gurjit Kaur
- Grace Balsdon
- India
- Tokyo
ALSO READ
Absent crowds, Tokyo Olympics have a shot at being green
Tokyo Olympics: Sania, Ankita to clash with Ukrainian duo in first round, Nagal to face tricky draw
Sumit Nagal to face Denis Istomin in opening round at Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: IOA to participate in opening ceremony with 50 attendees
Osaka makes her return against Zheng at Tokyo Olympics