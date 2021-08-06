Paris Games to fly giant flag from Eiffel Tower
- Country:
- Japan
Organizers of the 2024 Paris Olympics say they will use the Eiffel Tower to unfurl "the biggest flag ever flown" on Sunday during the closing ceremony in Tokyo.
Paris organizing committee president Tony Estanguet talked about the plan in Tokyo to promote the formal handover on Sunday to the next Summer Games host.
A giant flag had a test flight from the iconic Parisian landmark two months ago, though the exact reason was not explained then.
The mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, is in Tokyo to take part in the traditional handover during the closing ceremony.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Paris
- Summer Games
- Parisian
- Paris Olympics
- Anne Hidalgo
- Tony Estanguet
- Tokyo
ALSO READ
Tokyo Olympics: 13-year-old Sky Brown wins bronze, becomes Britain's youngest Summer Games medallist
Paris Olympics moves up with two presidents on center stage
Olympics-Skateboarding-Britain's Brown sets sights on making more waves at Paris Olympics
I will definitely play in Paris Olympics and give it my best, says PV Sindhu