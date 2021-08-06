Left Menu

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 06-08-2021 10:20 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 10:19 IST
Paris Games to fly giant flag from Eiffel Tower
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Organizers of the 2024 Paris Olympics say they will use the Eiffel Tower to unfurl "the biggest flag ever flown" on Sunday during the closing ceremony in Tokyo.

Paris organizing committee president Tony Estanguet talked about the plan in Tokyo to promote the formal handover on Sunday to the next Summer Games host.

A giant flag had a test flight from the iconic Parisian landmark two months ago, though the exact reason was not explained then.

The mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, is in Tokyo to take part in the traditional handover during the closing ceremony.

