Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Giants rally in 9th, top D-backs in 10th; Exclusive-Belarusian sprinter decided to defect on way to the airport over safety fears and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Giants rally in 9th, top D-backs in 10th

Kris Bryant hit a run-scoring double in the 10th inning as the visiting San Francisco Giants rallied to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-4 Thursday afternoon. The Giants trailed 4-0 going into the ninth before Bryant doubled and scored their first run of the game. San Francisco ended up tying the score before winning it in the 10th.

Exclusive-Belarusian sprinter decided to defect on way to the airport over safety fears

Olympic sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya decided to defect as she was being driven to a Tokyo airport because her grandmother told her that it was not safe to return home to Belarus. In an exclusive interview with Reuters in Warsaw on Thursday, she said her family feared she would be sent to a psychiatric ward if she went back to Belarus, and that her grandmother had called her to tell her not to return.

GoFundMe Olympics: equestrians hustle to survive in the Games' most expensive sport

South African equestrian Victoria Scott-Legendre almost did not make it to the Tokyo Olympics, not because of a lack of talent, but money - the elephant in a room full of horses at the Games' most expensive sport. The Olympic organizers pay for flying in the hundreds of horses https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-olympics-2020-equestrian-idUSKBN2EL1WZ competing in the Games, but it's up to the athletes to cough up the money for grooms, animal feed, airport accommodation, and vets for the horses.

Tennis-Federer withdraws from Toronto, Cincinnati hardcourt events

Former world number one Roger Federer has pulled out of the upcoming ATP Masters 1000 events in Toronto and Cincinnati due to a knee injury, tournament organizers said on Thursday. The 39-year-old, who underwent double-knee surgery last year, reached the quarter-finals at Wimbledon before withdrawing from the Tokyo Olympics due to a "setback to his knee" during the grasscourt season.

Olympics-Hockey-Tokyo Games offer transfer hopefuls limelight to show skills

For hockey players, the Olympics are the ultimate stage at which they can showcase their skills in the hope of transferring to a club in a competitive league, such as those in Europe. But the coronavirus pandemic has caused logistical hurdles due to travel restrictions and put pressure on club budgets which make it harder for players to move after the 14-day Tokyo Olympics hockey tournament finishes on Friday.

Soccer-Disbelief in Argentina as Messi to leave Barcelona

For the second time in a month, football dominated both the front and back pages of newspapers in Argentina as a shocked nation dissected the news that Lionel Messi was leaving Barcelona. A month after the Rosario-born superstar led the national team to their first major title in 28 years, Messi was again the center of attention as the club announced he would end his 18-year relationship with them and not sign a new playing contract.

Soccer-Messi to leave Barcelona due to 'financial obstacles' -club statement

Six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi will leave Barcelona despite both parties have reached an agreement over a new contract, the La Liga club said on Thursday, citing economic and structural obstacles to the renewal of the deal. Messi, who joined Barca's youth set-up aged 13, is the club's all-time top scorer and appearance maker with 672 goals in 778 games in all competitions.

Olympics-Beach volleyball-U.S. Ross, Klineman win gold in Tokyo Games

April Ross and Alix Klineman from the United States won the gold medal in the women's beach volleyball by defeating Australia's Mariafe Artacho del Solar and Taliqua Clancy in the final on Friday. The silver medal was awarded to Australia's Mariafe Artacho del Solar and Taliqua Clancy, and the bronze medal went to Swiss duo Anouk Verge-Depre and Joana Heidrich.

Ten days that shook the Olympics - the defection of Krystsina Tsimanouskaya

Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya defected whilst in Japan for the Olympics after a dispute with her coaches that made her fear for her safety back in her authoritarian-ruled homeland. The incident, a surprise political drama amid the sporting action in Tokyo, was reminiscent of the defections of top athletes https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/major-defections-sport-2021-08-05 from Soviet bloc nations during the Cold War.

Olympics-IOC removes two Belarus coaches, sprinter says order came from 'high up'

Two Belarus coaches who cut short https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/exclusive-belarusian-sprinter-decided-defect-way-airport-family-fears-about-2021-08-05 sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya's Tokyo Games have had their accreditation revoked and were removed from the athlete's village, the IOC said on Friday. Athletics head coach Yuri Moisevich and team official Artur Shumak were asked to leave the Olympic village, the International Olympic Committee said, days after they ordered Tsimanouskaya to pack her bags and go to the airport.

