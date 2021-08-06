Left Menu

Olympics-Table Tennis-Japan beat South Korea to win bronze in men's team event

World number four and 18-year-old paddler Harimoto followed with a 3-1 win in the singles match against Jang Woojin, 25. South Korea fought back with Jeoung crushing Niwa 3-0, but Mizutani sealed Japan's victory with a win over Jang.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 06-08-2021 11:24 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 11:13 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
Japan's trio of Jun Mizutani, Koki Niwa, and Tomokazu Harimoto clinched bronze at the men's team event on Friday after a 3-1 win over South Korea.

Mizutani and Niwa guided the team event, which involves a doubles match followed by four singles, to a good start with a win against South Korean duo Lee Sangsu and Jeoung Youngsik. World number four and 18-year-old paddler Harimoto followed with a 3-1 win in the singles match against Jang Woojin, 25.

South Korea fought back with Jeoung crushing Niwa 3-0, but Mizutani sealed Japan's victory with a win over Jang. As Mizutani took off his glasses after the win, Harimoto rushed to the table to hug the 32-year-old paddler.

"When Mizutani was leading the opponent 9-2 at the deciding game, Harimoto was already asking me how we should approach him to celebrate the victory," Niwa said after the match. At the men's team final to be held later in the day, 2016 Rio team bronze medallists Germany will fight for their first men's team gold versus reigning champion China.

China will look to follow the footsteps of their women's team, who won the title the day before, to retain their undefeated record in the event. The Chinese team has won all three Olympic table tennis team events since it was introduced in 2008.

