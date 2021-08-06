Olympics-Athletics-Spain's Garcia appears in record 8th Olympics

Spanish race walker Jesus Angel Garcia set a record on Friday when the 51-year-old appeared in his eighth Olympics, the most ever for a track and field athlete.

Garcia, the only walker on Friday born in the 1960s, finished 35th in the 50km race in Sapporo.

The Spaniard has competed in every Olympics since Barcelona in 1992, and was 50km world champion in 1993.

