Adityanath lauds Indian women's hockey team
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday hailed the Indian womens hockey team, saying it lost a match but won hearts.The history-making Indian womens hockey teams dream of securing its maiden Olympic medal remained unfulfilled as it lost 3-4 to Great Britain in a hard-fought bronze play-off match at the ongoing Games in Tokyo on Friday.In a tweet in Hindi, the CM said, Lost match, but won hearts.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday hailed the Indian women's hockey team, saying it lost a match but won hearts.
The history-making Indian women's hockey team's dream of securing its maiden Olympic medal remained unfulfilled as it lost 3-4 to Great Britain in a hard-fought bronze play-off match at the ongoing Games in Tokyo on Friday.
In a tweet in Hindi, the CM said, ''Lost match but won hearts. I hail the daughters of India for creating history in Tokyo Olympics. Jai Hindi''.
The team had already created history and surpassed all expectations by entering the semifinals of the Games for the first time.
