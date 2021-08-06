Left Menu

This side did not win medal but achieved something bigger, says "proud" coach Marijne

A proud Indian womens hockey team chief coach Sjoerd Marijne would not ask his players to hold back tears after a heart-breaking defeat in the Olympic bronze medal match but wants them to cherish the reality that they have inspired the country with their lion-hearted show.The history-making Indian women team lost 3-4 to Great Britain in a hard-fought bronze play-off.Nevertheless, it secured its best ever finish, ending the Games in fourth position.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 06-08-2021 12:10 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 12:02 IST
This side did not win medal but achieved something bigger, says "proud" coach Marijne
Indian Women's Hockey Team (Image: Hockey India) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

A ''proud'' Indian women's hockey team chief coach Sjoerd Marijne would not ask his players to hold back tears after a heart-breaking defeat in the Olympic bronze medal match but wants them to cherish the reality that they have inspired the country with their lion-hearted show.

The history-making Indian women team lost 3-4 to Great Britain in a hard-fought bronze play-off.

Nevertheless, it secured its best-ever finish, ending the Games in the fourth position. The team had already created history and surpassed all expectations by entering the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time.

''...first, the emotion is about losing, yeah you want to win, but the reality is I feel proud. I'm proud of the girls, how they again showed their fight and skills,'' the Dutch said. ''And I said to the girls, 'Listen, I can't take away your tears. No words will help for that. We didn't win the medal, but I think we achieved something bigger, and it's inspiring a country and make the country proud.' ''...I think the world has seen another Indian team, and I'm really proud of that.'' The Marijne also lavished praise on the players for the fighting spirit they displayed throughout the competition. ''And normally when Indian woman team is 2-0 behind they always went 3-0, 4-0, but now they keep fighting. We came back in the match, we even were one up.'' ''They kept fighting. I told them, 'You just give everything you've got,'' he said.

The coach hoped that his players will get a grand welcome for the tenacity they showed in the Games despite returning empty-handed. ''I feel so blessed to have been able to do this four and a half years for India. And I'm overwhelmed with reactions. And there will be a moment the girls will realize this. ''And I hope the country will embrace them and keep them in the heart,' Marijne said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Escorts posts nearly two-fold jump in Q1 net profit at Rs 178.45 cr

Escorts posts nearly two-fold jump in Q1 net profit at Rs 178.45 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021