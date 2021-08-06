Belarus says coaches who had Olympics accreditation revoked to return to Minsk soon -Belta

The Belarusian Olympic Committee on Friday said two of its officials who were stripped of their accreditation in Tokyo by the IOC would return to Minsk in the near future but could appeal the decision, the state-run Belta news agency reported.

Two Belarus coaches who cut short sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya's Tokyo Games had their accreditation revoked and were removed from the athlete's village.

