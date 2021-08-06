Left Menu

TN CM hails Indian women's hockey team's performance

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 06-08-2021 13:04 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 13:01 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday lauded the Indian women's hockey team for their ''undaunting efforts till the end'' in the Tokyo Olympics and said their performance is no less than those that resulted in a medal.

''The performance of the Indian Women's #Hockey Team at #Tokyo2020 is no less than those that resulted in a medal. I congratulate each and every member of our team for taking India to the semi-finals for the first time in #Olympics and for their undaunting efforts till the end,'' the Chief Minister tweeted.

The Indian women's team, which scripted history by entering the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, lost 3-4 to Great Britain on Friday in the bronze medal play-off.

