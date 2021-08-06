There is a renewed interest towards Hockey across India, says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stated that the exceptional performance of the men's and women's hockey teams has captured the imagination of India.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stated that the exceptional performance of the men's and women's hockey teams has captured the imagination of India. "The exceptional performance of the Men's and Women's Hockey Team has captured the imagination of our entire nation. There is a renewed interest towards Hockey that is emerging across the length and breadth of India. This is a very positive sign for the coming times," PM Modi tweeted.
For the men's team, it took 41 years, but the dream of every Indian was finally realised on Thursday as they defeated Germany 5-4 to win the bronze medal at the Oi Hockey Stadium -- North Pitch. The Men in Blue showed absolute resilience, strength, and winning spirit to register a remarkable comeback win against a strong German team. Meanwhile, earlier on Friday, the Indian women's team went down fighting against Great Britain 3-4. With this loss, the Indian women's team finished fourth while team Great Britain captured their third consecutive Olympic medal. Great Britain scored through Ellie Rayer (16th minute), Sarah Robertson (24th), Hollie Pearne-Webb (35th), and Grace Balsdon (48th). India hit back via Gurjit Kaur (25th and 26th) and Vandana Katariya (29th) but were unable to find the late equaliser.
It ended a dream run for the Indian women's hockey team that had finished last at Rio 2016, having qualified for the Olympics after 36 years, and for a side that had lost its first three group games at Tokyo 2020, the third to Great Britain 1-4. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Olympics-Opening ceremony director dismissed after past comments on Holocaust, Tokyo 2020 says
Olympics-Scandals over ceremony have deterred some, Tokyo 2020 head says
Olympics-Scandals over ceremony have deterred some, Tokyo 2020 head says
Olympics-For deaf transgender athlete, Tokyo 2020 brings hope for change
FACTBOX-Tokyo 2020 plagued by embarrassing scandals and gaffes