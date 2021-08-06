Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Giants rally in 9th, top D-backs in 10th; GoFundMe Olympics: equestrians hustle to survive in the Games' most expensive sport and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Giants rally in 9th, top D-backs in 10th

Kris Bryant hit a run-scoring double in the 10th inning as the visiting San Francisco Giants rallied to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-4 Thursday afternoon. The Giants trailed 4-0 going into the ninth before Bryant doubled and scored their first run of the game. San Francisco ended up tying the score before winning it in the 10th.

GoFundMe Olympics: equestrians hustle to survive in the Games' most expensive sport

South African equestrian Victoria Scott-Legendre almost did not make it to the Tokyo Olympics, not because of a lack of talent, but money - the elephant in a room full of horses at the Games' most expensive sport. The Olympic organizers pay for flying in the hundreds of horses https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-olympics-2020-equestrian-idUSKBN2EL1WZ competing in the Games, but it's up to the athletes to cough up the money for grooms, animal feed, airport accommodation, and vets for the horses.

Olympics-Volleyball-US beat world champions Serbia to reach women's final

The U.S. women's volleyball team is one win away from their first Olympic gold medal after beating Rio silver medallists Serbia in straight sets in Friday's semi-final at the Tokyo Games. The United States, who had won bronze at Rio, advanced to Sunday's final with a 25-19 25-15 25-23 victory over the world champions at Ariake Arena.

Soccer-Messi to leave Barcelona due to 'financial obstacles' -club statement

Six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi will leave Barcelona despite both parties have reached an agreement over a new contract, the La Liga club said on Thursday, citing economic and structural obstacles to the renewal of the deal. Messi, who joined Barca's youth set-up aged 13, is the club's all-time top scorer and appearance maker with 672 goals in 778 games in all competitions.

Olympics-Beach volleyball-U.S. Ross, Klineman win gold in Tokyo Games

April Ross and Alix Klineman from the United States won the gold medal in the women's beach volleyball by defeating Australia's Mariafe Artacho del Solar and Taliqua Clancy in the final on Friday. The silver medal was awarded thttp://content.reuters.com/auth-server/content/tag:reuters.com,2021:newsml_SP1EH8609OMOC:2018386173/tag:reuters.com,2021:binary_SP1EH8609OMOC-BASE IMAGE?action=download&mediatype=picture&mex_media_type=picture&token=%22cRg9QbLhX5cNMM4JNPgSjBEDfzsnGBbmImvrSv5CoSE%3D%22o Australia's Mariafe Artacho del Solar and Taliqua Clancy, and the bronze medal went to Swiss duo Anouk Verge-Depre and Joana Heidrich.

Olympics-Basketball-U.S. women on the path for 7th straight gold after drubbing Serbia in semis

Team USA continued their march toward a seventh-straight gold medal in Olympic women's basketball on Friday, handily dispatching Serbia in their semifinal match. Following the U.S. men's resounding win in the semis https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/basketball-durant-powers-team-usa-win-over-australia-semifinal-2021-08-05 on Thursday, the American women leaped into the finals with a 79-59 drubbing of Serbia at the Saitama Super Arena, north of Tokyo.

Olympics-Golf-American Korda closes in on gold, India's Ashok eyes surprise medal

World number one Nelly Korda pulled within tantalizing reach of the gold medal in Olympic women's golf on Friday, as Aditi Ashok boosted India's hopes of an unlikely podium spot after the third round at Kasumigaseki Country Club. Overnight leader by four strokes, American Korda carded a two-under 69 to lead by three from Ashok (68).

Ten days that shook the Olympics - the defection of Krystsina Tsimanouskaya

Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya defected whilst in Japan for the Olympics after a dispute with her coaches that made her fear for her safety back in her authoritarian-ruled homeland. The incident, a surprise political drama amid the sporting action in Tokyo, was reminiscent of the defections of top athletes https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/major-defections-sport-2021-08-05 from Soviet bloc nations during the Cold War.

Olympics-IOC removes two Belarus coaches, sprinter says order came from 'high up'

Two Belarus coaches who cut short https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/exclusive-belarusian-sprinter-decided-defect-way-airport-family-fears-about-2021-08-05 sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya's Tokyo Games have had their accreditation revoked and were removed from the athlete's village, the IOC said on Friday. Athletics head coach Yuri Moisevich and team official Artur Shumak were asked to leave the Olympic village, the International Olympic Committee said, days after they ordered Tsimanouskaya to pack her bags and go to the airport.

Multicultural Olympic team shows Japan's diversity growing pains

The Tokyo Olympics were supposed to showcase Japan's growing ethnic diversity, but the Games have also dragged into the international spotlight a domestic debate about whether the country can be both multicultural and Japanese. Japan's team is its biggest on record and most diverse, including nearly three dozen athletes of mixed parentage and reflecting a gradual but profound change in a still largely homogeneous country.

