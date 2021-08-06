Left Menu

Olympics-Cycling-Dutch duo set up sprint showdown for gold

Cycling powerhouse the Netherlands are guaranteed a first Olympic champion in the men's track sprint since 1932 after world champion Harrie Lavreysen and team mate Jeffrey Hoogland powered into the final on Friday.

Reuters | Izu | Updated: 06-08-2021 13:57 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 13:57 IST
Now they will go head-to-head in a best-of-three showdown later on Friday at the Izu Velodrome. Lavreysen ended Jack Carlin's hopes of following in the wheel tracks of Chris Hoy and Jason Kenny and maintaining Britain's Olympic domination in the speed event dating back to 2008. The Dutchmen comfortably won both heats.

Hoogland beat Russian veteran Denis Dmitriev 2-0. Carlin and Dmitriev will race off for bronze.

