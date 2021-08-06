Olympics-Cycling-Dutch duo set up sprint showdown for gold

Cycling powerhouse the Netherlands are guaranteed a first Olympic champion in the men's track sprint since 1932 after world champion Harrie Lavreysen and team mate Jeffrey Hoogland powered into the final on Friday. The flying Dutchmen have already delivered gold this week in the team sprint, which almost unbelievably was the country's first Olympic title in men's track cycling since 1936.

Now they will go head-to-head in a best-of-three showdown later on Friday at the Izu Velodrome. Lavreysen ended Jack Carlin's hopes of following in the wheel tracks of Chris Hoy and Jason Kenny and maintaining Britain's Olympic domination in the speed event dating back to 2008. The Dutchmen comfortably won both heats.

Advertisement

Hoogland beat Russian veteran Denis Dmitriev 2-0. Carlin and Dmitriev will race off for bronze.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)