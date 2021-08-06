Left Menu

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur to felicitate Indian men's hockey team on Monday

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur will felicitate the Indian men's hockey team on Monday as they return home after putting on a brilliant display at the Tokyo Olympics.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2021 14:04 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 14:04 IST
Sports Minister Anurag Thakur to felicitate Indian men's hockey team on Monday
India beat Germany to win the bronze medal. (Photo/ Sachin Tendulkar twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur will felicitate the Indian men's hockey team on Monday as they return home after putting on a brilliant display at the Tokyo Olympics. It took 41 years, but the dream of every Indian was finally realised on Thursday as the men's hockey team beat Germany 5-4 to win the bronze medal here at the Oi Hockey Stadium -- North Pitch.

The Men in Blue showed absolute resilience, strength, and winning spirit to register a remarkable comeback win against a strong German team. Skipper Manpreet Singh on Thursday dedicated the bronze medal win to all the COVID-19 warriors who have been working to save lives during the pandemic. "And, now the long waiting dream has been fulfilled. This was a collective effort, from all the players, coaches and support staff. Their unrelenting backing has resulted in a positive outcome today. I dedicate this victory to the COVID warriors, who have been working relentlessly to save lives. This medal came after 41 long years and I'm confident that my team will continue to improve and perform better in the upcoming events also," Manpreet said in a statement on Twitter.

"At the end, a gratitude to our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, Ministry of Sports, Hockey India, SAI, 10A, Punjab Police for the constant support and motivation towards the National Hockey Team," he added. Coach Graham Reid could not be more proud of his boys. Reid posted a photo on Twitter alongside the entire hockey squad and he captioned the post as: "Pretty proud of these legends." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021