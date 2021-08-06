Volleyball player sent home over doping case

The Brazilian Olympic team says volleyball player Tandara Caixeta is being sent home from Tokyo after she was suspended in a doping case.

Caixeta, a member of Brazil's gold medal team at the 2012 London Olympics, was due to play Friday in the Olympic semifinals against South Korea.

Advertisement

Brazil's Olympic committee says Caixeta is provisionally suspended for a potential violation of anti-doping rules.

The case relates to a sample taken a month ago in Brazil in a pre-Olympic training camp.

A message posted on Caixeta's Instagram account says the athlete will speak about the case after it is concluded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)