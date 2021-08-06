Left Menu

Olympics-Cycling-Kenny wins fifth gold as Britain win women's madison

Laura Kenny claimed the fifth Olympic gold medal of her career as she partnered British team mate Katie Archibald to victory in the first ever women's madison in the Games on Friday. The British duo got ahead early in a frantic race and their points advantage grew as main rivals the Netherlands were involved in a crash with 70 of the 120 laps remaining. The Russian Olympic Committee's Gulnaz Khatuntseva and Mariia Novolodskaia took the bronze medal with 26 points.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 06-08-2021 14:39 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 14:37 IST
Laura Kenny claimed the fifth Olympic gold medal of her career as she partnered British teammate Katie Archibald to victory in the first-ever women's madison in the Games on Friday.

The British duo got ahead early in a frantic race and their points advantage grew as main rivals the Netherlands were involved in a crash with 70 of the 120 laps remaining. Kenny and Archibald, taking turns around the 250moval to hammer out a relentless pace, kept picking up points in the sprints every 10 laps and the only question was who would come second.

Britain won with 78 points with Denmark duo Amalie Dideriksen and Julie Leth way back on 35 points. The Russian Olympic Committee's Gulnaz Khatuntseva and Mariia Novolodskaia took the bronze medal with 26 points. It was Britain's second gold of the track cycling program after Matt Walls won Thursday's men's omnium.

The Dutch also have two golds so far but will earn another later when Harrie Lavreysen and Jeffrey Hoogland go head to head in the men's individual sprint.

