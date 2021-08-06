Left Menu

Olympics-Climbing-Poland's Miroslaw smashes women's speed record to lead final

France's Anouck Jaubert finished second in speed - a head-to-head race up the wall - followed by Japanese medal hope Miho Nonaka. Janja Garnbret of Slovenia, widely considered a contender for the gold medal, placed fifth out of eight finalists in what is her weakest discipline.

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2021 14:54 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 14:54 IST
Olympics-Climbing-Poland's Miroslaw smashes women's speed record to lead final

Poland's Aleksandra Miroslaw smashed the women's world speed climbing record on Friday to win the first leg of the three-event Olympic final on Friday, as the competition that made its Games debut this week draws to a close.

Miroslaw, 27, reached the top of the 15m (49ft) wall in 6.84 seconds, knocking more than a tenth of a second off the 6.96 second record set last year by Russian climber Iuliia Kaplina, who was eliminated in Wednesday's qualifier. That puts the Pole in a strong position ahead of the next two legs: bouldering, which requires climbers to use problem-solving skills to scale obstacles set along a low wall, followed by lead, a timed climb that tests endurance.

The combined score, a multiplication of rankings across the three events, determines the overall winner. France's Anouck Jaubert finished second in speed - a head-to-head race up the wall - followed by Japanese medal hope Miho Nonaka.

Janja Garnbret of Slovenia, widely considered a contender for the gold medal, placed fifth out of eight finalists in what is her weakest discipline. In the men's final on Thursday night, Spanish teenager Alberto Gines Lopez clinched the sport's first gold https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/climbing-spains-gines-lopez-claims-first-climbing-gold-thrilling-olympic-debut-2021-08-05, while silver went to Nathaniel Coleman of the United States and bronze to Austria's Jakob Schubert.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021