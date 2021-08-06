Left Menu

Tokyo Olympics: Deepak Punia's coach Murad's accreditation terminated by IOC

International Olympic Committee (IOC) cancelled the accreditation of Deepak Punia's coach Murad Gaidarov after he "yelled" at a referee after the wrestler's game in the ongoing Tokyo Games.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 06-08-2021 15:42 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 15:42 IST
Tokyo Olympics: Deepak Punia's coach Murad's accreditation terminated by IOC
Tokyo 2020 logo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

International Olympic Committee (IOC) cancelled the accreditation of Deepak Punia's coach Murad Gaidarov after he "yelled" at a referee after the wrestler's game in the ongoing Tokyo Games. Speaking to ANI, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) Secretary-General Rajeev Mehta confirmed that there was a complaint made against the coach and they have got the email from IOC about his accreditation termination.

"After the bout, Deepak's coach yelled at the referee. A complaint was filed into the international body, later the international body wrote to IOC and now IOC has taken action against him," Rajeev Mehta said. Grappler Deepak Punia was not able to win a bronze medal in the men's freestyle 86kg category after suffering a defeat at the hands of Myles Amine of San Marino.

Deepak suffered a 2-4 defeat on the basis of points in the bronze medal match. Earlier on Thursday, Ravi Dahiya settled for silver after going down against the Russian Olympic Committee's (ROC) Zavur Uguev in the men's 57 kg freestyle category at the Tokyo Olympics.

Meanwhile, Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia faced a crushing defeat in the semifinals at the hands of Haji Aliyev of Azerbaijan in the men's freestyle 65kg event on Friday. Bajrang will now play the bronze medal match on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021